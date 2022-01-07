Denzel Washington clears up ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ rumor

Denzel Washington doesn’t remember clashing with Ellen Pompeo on the set of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

The “Training Day” star — who directed the “Grey’s Anatomy” star in a 2016 episode of the ABC medical drama’s 12th season, titled “The Sound of Silence” featuring a storyline where Ellen had her jaw broken by a epileptic patient — has no memory of an alleged incident between the pair, but he insisted it was “all good” with the actress.

Asked if he recalled the incident, he told Variety: “No, no … But it’s all good.”

This comes after Ellen, 51 — who has played surgeon, Dr. Meredith Grey, on the show for 18 seasons — said she refused to speak to the “Fences” star following the alleged clash, but they were “fine after that.”

Last autumn on her “Tell Me” podcast, she said: “He did the show because his wife is a big fan … I think he saw it as a good exercise to just come in and direct something quick.

“But, imagine Denzel Washington coming on to direct an episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy?’ That’s something that I never thought that I would see, ever.”

However, she insisted he “doesn’t know s— about directing TV,” and he felt she’d overstepped by going off-script.

