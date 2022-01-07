Keeping skin healthy is key to men’s self-care

If you talk to some men, they’ll probably tell you they don’t have a skin care routine. What we usually consider our routine is soap and water.

As men, we have periods in our life where we suffer from acne, razor bumps, and dark spots on our skin. You can credit that to puberty, not taking care of our bodies, and most importantly, stress.

Having a skin care routine may not clear everything up in a day, but it is a start to opening up your pores, which can help you feel more relaxed through the day and at night.

Finding an exfoliator that’s right for your skin is easier than finding a skincare routine that requires you to use multiple products. All you have to do is get your face wet, apply the exfoliator, massage it through your face, and rinse off.

For the rest of your body, apply lotion or oils that keep you moisturized.

Not only will these routines keep your skin healthy, but they can boost your confidence and make you feel better about yourself. Everybody loves a compliment, and getting a “your skin looks good” from a random person can improve your day in just a few seconds.

To my fellow men reading this, taking care of our skin goes a long way to improving our mental health and our bodies in general.

Let’s get to it!