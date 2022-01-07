 Skip to content

New this week: January 2022 young adult fiction

By Nia Lee | Jan 7, 2022

The YA genre started the year strong with promising new releases on Jan. 4, 2022. Mahogany L. Browne tells a powerful story of self-discovery and overcoming a traumatic past in Vinyl Moon. Echo Brown shares a first-generation’s experience at a White public institution in The Chosen One. Elise Bryant delivers another romantic comedy, part two of Happily Ever Afters with One True Loves. Alechia Dow presents a fantasy novel that reminds us of true love’s effect.

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

YA fantasy releases to read before their sequels release in 2022

‘Grown’ explores what happens when a dream becomes a nightmare

‘Black Was the Ink’ by Michelle Coles

The Busy Witch’s Planner by Tonya A. Brown

Dana M. Williams, successful TV producer, pens debut self-help book

This Is My Story, This Is My Song, This Is My Miracle by James A. Story


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.