New this week: January 2022 young adult fiction

The YA genre started the year strong with promising new releases on Jan. 4, 2022. Mahogany L. Browne tells a powerful story of self-discovery and overcoming a traumatic past in Vinyl Moon. Echo Brown shares a first-generation’s experience at a White public institution in The Chosen One. Elise Bryant delivers another romantic comedy, part two of Happily Ever Afters with One True Loves. Alechia Dow presents a fantasy novel that reminds us of true love’s effect.