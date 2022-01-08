Goodr redirected over 20 million pounds of food to help those in need

Jasmine Crowe is the CEO of Goodr, a sustainable waste management company launched in 2017 that utilizes technology to reduce hunger and food waste. In 2021, Goodr partnered with Quality Control Music Group for giveaways during Thanksgiving and has partnered with rapper Gunna to implement its first no-cost grocery store for a Title 1 school.

The Atlanta Hawks, WNBA, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and many others are clients of Goodr. Their mission is to feed more and waste less and so far Goodr has redirected 20 million pounds of overstocked food from businesses to help people with difficulty finding a meal.

How’d you come up with the name and idea of your company and what does it mean for you to be able to live in your purpose?

It means to do good, to be a do “goodr.” I came up with the idea in Atlanta and started feeding people [who] were experiencing homelessness and hunger and living unsheltered on the streets downtown. I started feeding [people] in 2013, about 300 to 500 people every weekend. A video of my work went viral on Facebook, and people were saying, “This is so amazing, who donates the food?” And the truth was nobody. I was couponing, price matching, taking $5 and $10 donations, [and] getting good at making chicken and pasta so I could feed so many people.

When they asked that question, I thought, “Wow, if I could get this food donated, how many more people will I be able to feed?” So, I [googled] “What happens to extra food from businesses?” I stumbled into a rabbit hole about food waste. I just couldn’t believe that we were living in a country that was so wealthy, yet so many people [were] going hungry. We were wasting almost 80 billion pounds of perfectly good food every year.

