 Skip to content

Buick strengthens its premium SUV lineup with the new 2022 Envision Avenir

By Tigner | Jan 9, 2022

2022 Buick Envision Avenir (left) and Envision (right) [photo courtesy Buick GM]

Buick continues to enhance its premium SUV lineup with the 2022 Envision Avenir. The Envision is also shaking up other SUV models as U.S. News & World Report ranks Buick’s Envision in the top 10 in the luxury compact SUV category.

Designed with standout features, the Buick has rolled out a second-generation Avenir trim. This year consumers will find the new Envision Avenir is lower and wider complementing the crossover’s stylish look.  A primary design feature worth mentioning are the wider rear panels. In comparison to last year’s model, the new design adds more  standout characteristics. LED headlights and taillights add sparkle as well as Buick’s curbside vanity lighting.


With the new Envision, Buick offers two additional trims, the Preferred and the Essence. A test drive of the Avenir confirmed its exceptional standard features including an air ionizer, an air quality indicator and a panoramic moonroof. Fuel economy is exceptional, the Envision’s AWD models rate at 22 mpg city and 29 mpg highway.

Consumers will find adequate front and rear seat space for both the driver and passengers. There is also ample cargo space. If needed,  you have the option of folding rear seats for additional space.


When it comes to technology drivers will find a noticeable difference between the other trims when compared to the Avenir models. The standout technology is the nine-speaker Bose audio system. Quality surround sound with mode options to direct sound for the driver or entire vehicle. Other great features include wireless device charging, heads-up display, and massage seats for the driver.

The ideal customer for the 2022 Buick Envision Avenir is the professional woman looking for a luxury style compact SUV. The Envision is reasonably priced for young couples looking for quality transportation. Manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $39,850. Our test drive model, $45,505.

Tags: , , , ,

The sporty, bold and innovative 2022 Hyundai Elantra N Line

The BMW 2022 M440i xDrive Grand Coupe is a big, fun car to drive

Hyundai launches new generation of trucks with 2022 Santa Cruz

Infiniti adds the new 2022 QX55 to their crossover lineup

The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid ranks high for smooth drive and great fuel economy

The all-new Nissan Frontier truck features a bold persona and rugged design


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.