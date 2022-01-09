Kash Doll and Tracy T welcome newborn (photos, video)

Kash Doll had her fans swooning over the photos and videos of her newborn baby.

The 32-year-old rapper, who was born in Detroit as Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, shared beautiful photos of her infant son with her six million Instagram followers.

Kash’s boyfriend, rapper and YouTube sensation Tracy T, also posted photos of him in the delivery room and feeding his son, Kashton, who was born on Jan. 6, 2022. He captioned the video, “Me and Shawty chillin’.”

Kash Doll first shared she was expecting a baby back in September 2021 by posting maternity clothes on her IG page, saying: “The Lord just keep (sic) on blessing me. Look, it’s a baby in there.”

The “Ice Me Out” rapper then stated that having a son was a blessing from God and her late father.

“When normally [I’d] be sad on Nov. 4 ’cause it’s my pops birthday, I’m filled with joy,” Kash penned. “God and my pops blessed me with a boy.”

“Imma boy mom,” she added blistfully.

In another post, Kash took the opportunity to celebrate her late father while expressing joy about her son.

“I know my dad gonna [be] in my baby boy in a lot of ways. I’m too thrill, y’all,” Kash Doll said. “The world needed a male version of me … and Tracy, but whatever Instagram, we having a boy.”

After the baby arrived, Kash posted a series of photos of Kashton while also conveying her overwhelming sense of joy and gratitude for the arrival of her miracle.