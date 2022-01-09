NBA star Klay Thompson makes big announcement

He’s baaaaaaaaack!

Klay Thompson, the superstar shooting guard for the Golden State Warriors, recently announced his long-awaited return to the NBA after more than two years away due to devastating injuries.

Together with the even more renowned Steph Curry, Thompson and Curry make up what is universally considered the greatest shooting backcourt in the history of the NBA.

But back-to-back career-threatening injuries have kept Thompson, 31, off the court since the NBA Finals in June 2019. In that series against the Toronto Raptors, Thompson tore the ACL in one knee, which sidelined him for an entire year. Then, in the summer of 2020 while preparing to make his return to the team, Thompson ripped his Achilles tendon, which kept him out for another entire year.

This is why Thompson and the sports world are celebrating the shooter’s return to the NBA on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Thompson spoke to his Instagram followers where he trumpeted his return using a clip from the original Space Jam movie starring Michael Jordan and Bill Murray.

“Perhaps I could be of some assistance.” Thompson wrote, “How I’m pulling up to chase tomorrow, Bill Murray is my spirit animal. I’m so excited to see y’all.”

Thompson is a five-time All-Star player and an indispensable contributor to the Warriors dynasty that won three titles and appearances in five straight NBA finals in the previous decade. During his illustrious career, Thompson has averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three-point range.

Golden State already sports the NBA’s second-best record at 29-9. Thompson’s insertion into the starting lineup is expected to make the Warriors even more dangerous and the favorites to win the NBA Finals in 2022.