Why it’s healthy for men to journal

Males are taught from childhood that not showing their emotions is a sign of strength. Being vulnerable is one of the toughest tasks for men, which can lead to us concealing our feelings.

So, when we’re going through something in our lives, what are we supposed to do? Since we may have not been taught to express our emotions, they come out in unhealthy ways, which affects us and the people around us. As a way to release how we feel, one healthy option is to journal our thoughts and emotions.

For people who have a hard time talking to others about how they feel and expressing it correctly, writing it down instead can remove a lot of stress from your plate. Writing through your problems can help you find structure in your life and get you past anxious thoughts.

Journaling doesn’t always have to be about negative thoughts, either. Writing down goals or how you had a good day can improve your well-being, and you’ll always have a written reminder that positive things have happened in your life.

There are also guided journals for men, so if you have a hard time knowing what to write, maybe a prompt or a question can get you started on the right path.

I like to wait until right before bed to journal. I write the good, the bad, and the ugly all on one page. This helps me get everything off my chest all at once, and sometimes I like to go back and read my previous days to see how far I’ve come.

Journaling can be the getaway and reliever that many men need in their life, so grab a notebook and a pen, and get to writing.