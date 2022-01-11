National Urban League president wants you to hold corporate America accountable

Marc Morial is the current CEO and president of the National Urban League. This organization is named as the nation’s largest historic civil rights and urban advocacy association. Morial is described as having both the street smarts and boardroom savvy to maintain this august organization’s strong influence. Morial is the former mayor of New Orleans and president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Rolling out is recognizing Morial for his commitment to Black people, education, and the transformation of future generations.

Why should Black people join this movement?

We’re still honoring Dr. King on the front line — fighting for equity, fighting for justice, and fighting for respect. Leadership should be understood as people who are committed to making a difference for others. Leadership, by definition, is selfless, not selfish. It is about moving an idea, moving people and really moving the transformation of change. It is an honor for me to lead the National Urban League. The inspiration for me to lead this organization comes from Whitney Young and Vernon Jordan, particularly, because as a young person — a teenager — reading the pages of Jet and Ebony [magazines], and Black Enterprise was my connection to the work of Whitney Young and the work of Vernon Jordan.

The impact of the National Urban League and the work of the Urban League of New Orleans, led by the late Clarence Barney, was what I understood as a civil rights and a job training organization. So, when you have an opportunity to stand on the shoulders of giants, it is not only an honor, but you’ve got to understand the responsibility that goes along with it.

