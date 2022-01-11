Secretary Marty Walsh wants more Black Americans to achieve middle-class wages

****Please put under Munson****

For the past seven years, Secretary Marty Walsh has served as the Mayor of Boston. During his tenure, he has aided in the creation of 140,000 jobs, helped secure a higher minimum wage, while simultaneously securing paid sick and parental leave. Walsh was sworn in as Secretary of Labor on March 23, 2021. As a representative of the White House, he shared a few updates with rolling out.

How are the current numbers looking in regards to the economy and COVID-19?

The President took over almost a year ago and we’ve added over six million jobs to our economy. Our unemployment rate is 4.2% and that is about two years ahead of schedule. The President laid out a recovery plan at the beginning of last year to get people vaccinated. In the first hundred days, 200 million people have been vaccinated. 71% of all Americans have been vaccinated. 80% have had at least one shot.

The economy is moving, although people are still concerned about moving forward. We’re doing everything we can to keep people safe, healthy, and alive. The president passed two big pieces of legislation, which was a plan which allows the opportunity to get some more dollars in American pockets to help people. The byproducts and infrastructure law, which the President signed this year, is about $1.2 trillion in physical infrastructure that the President wants to use to make sure that people have opportunities against the middle class.

