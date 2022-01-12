Lil Meech claps back after being called ‘musty’ by a fan (videos)

A random fan caused a stir on social media when she claimed authoritatively on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that Lil Meech, star of the popular cable show “BMF,” reeked of a bad odor.

In the video, the woman called in and said Lil Meech, 21, whose full name is Demetrious Flenory Jr., smelled like a “pound of onions.”

“I just wanted to say, Lil Meech was very musty on Friday night. He had went to six places and he smelled like a pound of onions,” she said resolutely.

“I just want to know what possessed him to put on that long-sleeved shirt and to be so musty like that.”

The gentleman on the video expressed disbelief. But the woman doubled down on her statement.

“I’m not lying! They said Meech smelled like a pound of onions … he was musty. I mean, the h–s been talking been talking bout he been musty for the past week, you hear me?”

Da’Vinci, who plays Lil Meech’s character’s brother on the show, said that he never noticed a putrid smell while working with Lil Meech on “BMF.”

“Yo, I don’t know where this is coming from, but Meech is a clean dude. I work with this guy, you know, we work real close together, and it’s not something I’m aware of.”

BMF’s Davinci reacts to someone saying that they met his BMF co-star Lil Meech & he was musty pic.twitter.com/TqrMcwoNg8 — BACKUP ACCOUNT (@JasmineBrandTHE) January 11, 2022

“BMF” producer 50 Cent, who also produced the blockbuster cable series “Power,” suggested that Lil Meech has officially arrived now that he’s getting negative attention from some fans.

In the comments section, Lil Meech insinuated that the fan who made the claim that he stinks is a thirsty woman trying to come up by impugning his hygiene practices.

Lil Meech is seemingly tormented by his newfound fame. This “musty” episode comes a month after Lil Meech went on Instagram live to reveal to his fans that “fame is the worst.”

“I just had to get on live to talk to y’all about something right quick,” a dejected Meech began. “This fame s— is the worst s— ever.

“One of my homies just told me: ‘a n—a will beat your momma up for some fame.’ ”

Flip the page to view the Lil Meech confessional.