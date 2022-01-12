 Skip to content

Nick Cannon opens up about lupus and his late son, Zen

By rolling | Jan 12, 2022

Nick Cannon (Photo credit: Johns PKI/Splash News)

Nick Cannon has opened up on the time lupus “almost took [his] life.”


The 41-year-old actor and talk show host had a near-fatal battle with the autoimmune disease — which occurs when the body’s immune system attacks its tissues and organs — a decade ago.

And during Monday’s episode of his eponymous talk show, Nick began: “Ten years ago, I experienced a sudden and mysterious illness that almost took my life.


“At the time, I had no idea it was lupus. And, you know me, I always have to have a camera on.”

In a video documenting his battle with lupus, Nick showed footage from January 2012 with his then-wife Mariah Carey, 52, of them playing in the snow with their 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, before he described the immense pain and shortness of breath he experienced.

A doctor then told Nick he had “a lot of oedema,” swelling in the body’s tissues, before finding out he had two clots in his lungs.
The Drumline star said: “It’s the last place you wanna be, man. Doctors telling you you could die.”

A month later, Nick was hospitalized with blood clots, and his near-death experience motivated him to “change everything” about the way he lives his life, including adopting a healthier diet, and he hopes by sharing his experience he will help others.

He said: “God’s plans are always bigger than our problems, so, what was once an issue, I can now say, ‘Look what we went through’

“It was hard. It was a struggle, but we made it through.”

Continue reading on the next page.

Pages: 1 2
Category:
Tags: , , , ,

Man sentenced for killing girlfriend’s mother and setting house on fire

Jennifer Hudson tells what her go-to karaoke song is

Sidney Poitier’s daughter pens heartfelt message to late father

Will Smith hails ‘iconic’ Sidney Poitier

Oprah Winfrey producing documentary about Sidney Poitier

Young Dolph’s suspected killer to turn himself in


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.