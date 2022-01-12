RIDECON’s 2nd annual ‘Leaders & Movement Virtual Summit’ boasts Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Marc Morial, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson and more

RIDECON PRESENTS THE 2nd ANNUAL LEADERS AND MOVEMENT VIRTUAL SUMMIT, JANUARY 17, 2022

Leaders and Movement will feature key speakers and topics that will inspire and educate the next generation of Thought-Leaders, Issue Enhancers, Change Agents and more.

(ATLANTA, GA) – In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy, rolling out is presenting the 2nd Annual Leaders and Movement Virtual Summit, on January 17, 2022 from 10:30am EST – 3pm EST. The summit is being powered by several front-line pioneers, real-life change agents, history-making social activists bestselling thought leaders and award-winning front-line innovators who have forever changed history for African Americans. Several of the dynamic speakers include, but are not limited to:

Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr .: president & CEO of NNPA, civil rights icon award winning journalist and the consummate intellectual influencer

.: president & CEO of NNPA, civil rights icon award winning journalist and the consummate intellectual influencer Marc Morial: former mayor of New Orleans and current president and CEO of the National Urban League

former mayor of New Orleans and current president and CEO of the National Urban League Dr. Michael Eric Dyson : New York Times bestselling, award-winning author and notable intellectual

: New York Times bestselling, award-winning author and notable intellectual Munson Steed: Publisher and CEO of Rolling Out and award-winning entrepreneur

RIDE continues the legacy of change by educating and empowering a new generation of leaders. Our one-day virtual summit on will elevate both Thought-Leaders and Issue Enhancers.

Thought Leaders. Appealing to Black intellectuals and professionals searching for bettering themselves by connecting with experienced industry change-makers and gaining know-how and practical tools will help them advance.

Issue Enhancers. Decision-makers, executives, and administrators in the non-profit, foundation, and cause-based arenas that seek to understand how to continue to fulfill the needs of the community they uplift and service.

The convergence of African-American thought-leaders and professionals connect to play an active role in making real connections, educating and inspiring one another and igniting social change. To evolve you must connect with the right people who have access to the right information. Connecting at the 2nd Annual Leaders and Movement Virtual Summit is a source that serves that purpose.

We invite you and your network to register today by visiting RIDE: Leaders & Movements.

See you there and enjoy the RIDE!

###

ABOUT RIDECON

Rolling Out’s RIDE is an ongoing platform and resource designed to provide access to practical tools, insights, information and resources to African American leaders and professionals. It serves as a viable platform for skill set exchange with a focus on the areas of Business, Entertainment, Technology and Thought-Leadership.