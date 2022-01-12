Ye, Antonio Brown, and other rappers link up for studio session

After having dinner with Antonio Brown, Ye must have decided that it was time to make music with the NFL player.

A picture floating around social media shows Ye, Brown, will.i.am, The Game, and Wack100 together in the studio. The Game posted the picture and fans are speculating if the collaboration with the artists will be on his or Ye’s new project.

Kanye, WilliAm, AB, The Game And Wack100 In The Studio Tonight🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/HWd6z97KUN — Rap301 (@_Rap301) January 12, 2022

Hours after the photo was posted, there was a short clip of Ye freestyling in the studio.

A clip of Kanye West freestyling yesterday was shared to Instagram! What do we think?? pic.twitter.com/OENLEHC6WJ — OnThinIce (@OnnThinlce) January 12, 2022

Before meeting up with Brown, Ye expressed interest in making music with the athlete, according to Justin LaBoy on Twitter.

“AB, listen man, until another team picks you up, you got to pull up to the studio man,” said LaBoy. “Me and Ye working, and Ye want you to pull up. Ye’s another advocate for mental health and equality everywhere, so, I’m excited about bringing both of them together.”

It looks like Brown accepted the invite, and was joined by a few other rappers as well.