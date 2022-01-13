Denzel Washington excited about new project

Denzel Washington says The Equalizer 3 will be his next project.

The 67-year-old actor — whose new movie The Tragedy of Macbeth is launching on Apple TV+ on Friday — revealed there are plans in place for a third film in the action franchise, with a script already done.

He told Collider: “They have written the third ‘Equalizer’, so I’m scheduled to do that. So I gotta get in shape and start beating people up again.

“I get to beat people up again. ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ and then going and beating some people up. Can’t get any better, right?”

The first movie in the franchise — loosely based on the 1970s TV series of the same name — dropped in 2014, with the sequel coming four years later.

There has been no official announcement or updates regarding a third film, but Washington has seemingly confirmed the news.

It’s also thought that Antoine Fuqua will be returning for the sequel, with talks said to be ongoing.

