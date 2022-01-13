Fat Joe launches relief fund for victims of New York fire

Fat Joe has started a relief fund for those affected by the deadly fire in Bronx, New York, which left at least 17 dead.

Joe is working with New York City Mayor Eric Adams to move forward with the fundraiser. He has received contributions from Jay-Z and DJ Khaled and is looking for other celebrities in music, sports, entertainment and business to provide further help for the victims of the fire.

Joe posted on his Instagram page to promote the fund.

“I need all my people world wide to come together for the families devastated by the fire in the Bronx,” Joe said. “I’m donating and I’m asking everyone that has a Heart to donate. these people are mostly immigrants that have no where to go they lost everything. it’s 10 degrees in the Bronx today! WE NEED YOUR HELP.”

The fire at the Twin Parks North West apartments on Jan. 9, 2022, was caused by an electric space heater that malfunctioned in a bedroom. The fire left 32 people hospitalized and 63 residents injured.

Of the 17 people who died, eight were children, the youngest was 2 years old. The medical examiner reported that all of the fatalities were caused by smoke inhalation.