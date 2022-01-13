Lamar Odom calls Tristan Thompson ‘corny’

There’s no question that former NBA star Lamar Odom has maintained a deep-rooted love for his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. And he’s clearly disgusted with how Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, current NBA player Tristan Thompson, has treated her.

The former Los Angeles Laker and teammate of Kobe Bryant told TMZ in the Buckhead district of Atlanta that he feels bad Kardashian has been victimized and humiliated again by Thompson’s debauched lifestyle. Odom said that while he has yet to reach out to Kardashian personally, he’d like to comfort and hug her during her time of tumult.

As most know by now, Thompson copped to yet another bout of infidelity on Kardashian when he admitted he is the father of Maralee Nichol’s newborn infant. He’d already been caught cheating with a bevy of women in 2018 just before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, 3-year-old True Thompson.

The entertainment publication caught up with Odom and his manager, Tonita B, as they were about to enter the Atlanta Fish Market. Odom clearly didn’t want to discuss Thompson, though he remarked derisively that the Sacramento King center is “corny.”

Odom has reasons to be cautious. Thompson delivered a veiled threat in 2020 when Odom commented on one of Kardashian’s sexy outfits.

Odom and Kardashian got married in 2009, and she filed for divorce in 2015 due to his highly-publicized and chronic cheating and rampant drug use. So it seems ironic to fans that he would criticize Thompson for exemplifying the same behavior.

The retired NBA star told the publication that he believes his chances of reuniting with his ex-wife are slim to none, but it would be a “blessing” in his life.