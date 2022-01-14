The ladies from Aspire TV’s newest series take you from ‘Chaos to Calm’

Is your closet or home in a disarray? Well, AspireTVs newest tv show is sure to bring calm to your chaos every Thursday evening at 8pm ET, starting January 13.

The hosts from AspireTVs Chaos to Calm stopped by rolling out’s The Wine Up! to talk about their new show, share some organization tips and make sure you’re entering into the new year clutter-free.

Tune in as your favorite hosts from The Wine Up! #uncork all the deets with the lovely ladies from Chaos to Calm: Lauren Hill, Tneisha Brown and Varatip (V) Johnson.