Tiffany Haddish faces charges after arrest for DUI

By Randy Fling | Jan 14, 2022

Tiffany Haddish (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Tiffany Haddish was arrested in the early hours of the morning today, Friday 1/14. It all went down in Peachtree City, an Atlanta suburb around 4Am when Peachtree City PD arrested and then booked her for DUI.


The police were responding to a call that there was someone asleep behind the wheel of a car. According to TMZ ” Officers had a description of the vehicle and were on the lookout for it when they spotted Tiffany pulling into a neighborhood. They stopped her and arrested her for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway. Cops believe she’d smoked marijuana.”

