Only1 Theory discusses how she found purpose through her music

Only1 Theory is a music artist based in Baltimore. She talked to rolling out about her spiritual journey, creating her music label, and her upcoming tour. She also talks about her new project that will be used to help decrease intimate and sexual partner violence in communities across America.

How did everything start for you? How how did you become Only1 Theory?

My evolution is like a spiritual thing on how I became Only1 Theory. I’ve always been in music my whole life, like my entire life. But to where I’m just doing music, and it’s my career and everything that I do on my soul mission, that came about when I had to make a decision in 2018. A lot of things happened where it was like, okay, this is what I’m going do. Like, it’s time to make a decision. So I made a decision.

Was your sound something that you felt always fit you, or did it randomly come to you?

It was really understanding who I am and being confident and comfortable with who I am. Before I was a rapper, and especially when I was a teenager, and I would be in the studio, and the producer, the engineer, whoever I was rapping for would be like, “I mean, you got bars, but you got a sweet voice.” So I’d be like, d— man. Sometimes the people that we work with can kind of keep us in these boxes because they’re a manager and they want you to be like another artist. And it really was just a confidence thing of going through life and realizing this is my purpose. Because when things are your purpose, you realize you got to go through a bunch of s—.

