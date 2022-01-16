Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh killed in drive-by

Miami-based rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while two small children were riding in the backseat of his car in metro Miami.

The 28-year-old emcee, whose real name is Shandler Beaubien, was reportedly driving in the Miami suburb of Kendall and had come to a stop at a traffic light when the shots rang out, The Sun reports.

The shooter was reportedly driving a four-door gray Lexus. He was able to speed away and so far no arrests have been made.

Two children, who are ages one and five, were riding in the back of the victim’s car with an unidentified woman, Miami-Dade Police Department representative Alvaro Zabaleta told the newspaper.

Only Pooh was harmed in the shooting.

Authorities did not immediately release the name of the deceased. However, his record label, Quality Control, confirmed it was Pooh.

Pooh became best known for his single “M.I.A.M.I. (Murder is a Major Issue). The video depicts, Pooh waving a handgun, a staged murder scene and footage of cops at actual crime scenes.