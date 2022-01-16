Wendy Williams’ staff doesn’t think she’ll ever return

The production staff for the “The Wendy Williams Show” have become gravely concerned that the daytime talk show queen will never return to the show.

The Sun has reported that while she has been on her health sabbatical, Williams “hasn’t been talking to anybody, not producers, not senior producers – not anybody. She has disappeared and the only point of contact for production staff is through her manager.”

As has been reported repeatedly, Williams is fighting off a plethora of mental and physical ailments, including the fallout from her divorce from Kevin Hunter, Grave’s disease, a thyroid condition, a breakthrough case of the coronavirus, alcohol and drug addiction and a mental breakdown.

The newspaper is also reporting that the staff are finding solace in the fact that Williams’ manager is a former police officer who is good at what he does.

“Her manager is an ex-cop, so they like him because he can be a policeman for her,” the source said. However, they realize that “he really has no control over her.”

That source also said, “she’s isolated herself from everyone and isn’t talking to anybody connected to the show.”

As a result, the staff “doesn’t think she’s ever going to come back to the studio.”