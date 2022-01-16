Ye West celebrates daughter’s birthday after saying he was banned

Ye West joined his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West at their daughter’s 4th birthday party — hours after claiming he’d been banned from the celebration.

The 44-year-old rapper used Instagram to wish little Chicago a happy birthday after claiming he “wasn’t allowed to know” where the youngster was spending the day and urged his fans to give him their “support” in his struggles with his estranged wife.

He said during an Instagram Live on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022: “Y’all, I was just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was, there’s nothing legal that’s saying that this is the kind of game that’s being played.

“It’s the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing. I’m taking control of my narrative this year.

“I’m being the best father — the Ye version of a father — and I’m not gonna let this happen. … Chicago, Happy birthday. I love you and I’m just putting this online because I need y’all’s support.”

The “FourFiveSeconds” hitmaker insisted he had done his best to get in touch with Kim — with whom he also has North, 8, Saint, 6, and 2-year-old Saint — to arrange attending the party.

