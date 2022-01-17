Barack Obama celebrates 58th birthday of ‘best friend’ Michelle (photos)

Former President Barack Obama wished his wife and former first lady, Michelle Obama, a happy birthday on Jan. 17, 2022.

Obama shared this special day for his wife with his 131 million Twitter fans by stating that she is and always has been his “best friend.”

Obama also shared a snapshot of the pair making their annual Christmas trip to Hawaii. The 44th president plants a loving kiss on his wife’s cheek as Michelle Obama smiles.



Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend… pic.twitter.com/5oDMOgcsWI — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2022

The beloved power couple frequently uses their Twitter and Instagram platforms to shower each other with loving tributes on one another’s birthdays, all while including rare or never-before-seen photos of one another.

Some past highlights of the pair — who were married in 1992 and have two college-aged daughters, Malia and Sasha — include a 2020 Twitter post where Barack Obama said his Beloved author and wife was his “star.” Meanwhile, Michelle Obama called her husband of 30 years a “phenomenal guy” when he turned 56 back in 2017. He is now 60 years old.

The Obamas don’t always wait until their birthdays or wedding anniversaries to show love to each other. On New Year’s Eve, Michelle Obama called her husband her “boo,” which was a hit with her nearly 50 million Instagram followers.