Black quarterbacks struggled during NFL Wild Card weekend

The stage was set for the NFL playoffs this weekend, with a slate of five games appearing on national television. For the Black quarterbacks participating, things did not go as they probably expected.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts appeared in the first playoff game of his career and had to face off against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was not a warm welcome for Hurts, as he threw two interceptions in the game, and at one point the Eagles trailed 31-0. They were able to score two last-minute touchdowns, for a final score of 31-15.

Hurts walked out of the stadium with a walking boot and acknowledged that he had been dealing with an ankle injury for weeks, which may be related to his poor play during the game.

The game following was the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, where Dak Prescott led the charge for the Cowboys at quarterback.

The 49ers’ defense attacked Prescott all game, sacking him five times and forcing him to throw an interception. The Cowboys tried to make a last-minute comeback and were down 23-17, but there was not enough time left on the clock for the Prescott to execute one more play as he and the umpire collided before the snap.

Fans were not pleased after the game, as they threw trash on the field while the players were walking off. Once Prescott realized the trash was aimed toward the referees, he said in his postgame interview “Credit to them.”

With two Black quarterbacks losing this weekend, that leaves Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray as the last two standing.