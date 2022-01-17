Gunna and Chloe Bailey reveal their relationship status

After months of speculation about whether Gunna and Chloe Bailey were dating, both have come out recently and clarified their status.

Gunna appeared on “The Breakfast Club” and was asked about their current relationship status. “We’re really close friends,” the rapper said. He also said that he’s working on being ready to settle down and have a family, but not at this m0ment.

A few days after Gunna’s comments, Bailey went on Instagram to answer questions from fans regarding their new song from his album Drip Season 4.

“He’s such a good friend and I love that song,” Bailey said. “Everybody wants to know about my love life. My love life is music.”

Gunna and Bailey were spotted sitting in the club section at an Atlanta Hawks game back in October and were seen holding hands after a Los Angeles Lakers game earlier in January.

Gunna says he plans on performing their single “you & me” and told Bailey that he wants it to be somewhere live and on a big stage.