Savannah James wows fans with her newest look as LeBron swoons (video)

Savannah James broke Twitter and Instagram when she modeled a sexy and elegant black dress on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

In the Instagram video, the wife of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and mother of three sashayed to music while flossing her auburn-tinted tresses and gorgeous outfit.

The video was so stunning that Savannah James trended at the top of Twitter for much of Monday morning.

In the caption, the modelesque James told her nearly two million Instagram followers: “Real G’s move in silence like lasagna🥷🏽.”

Her husband was also blown away, and King James has been in a relationship with her since they were in high school in Akron, Ohio, two decades ago.

“When you walked downstairs I said to myself “G—D—-!! That’s MINE”🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL Queen 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.,” James exclaimed in praise.

Check out the video and the fans’ responses as they watched in awe as the soft-spoken wife makes a deafening sound with her blazing look.

Savannah ❤️🤍✨ James is her 🗣💙 nobody does it like her pic.twitter.com/gKr0vkLbaO — 🥡🥢Døvememó🥡🥢 (@Harmony47991422) January 17, 2022

Savannah James >>>>>>>>>>>>> Ayesha Curry They are on two different highways of life and their public personas. Chile!🤯 Ayesha could NEVA https://t.co/psrNgzpfJX — Miss Frizzle's Bus (@SceneByAshlix) January 17, 2022

Mrs. Savannah James hitting 50 everytime. Shout out to LeBron (respect the husband) pic.twitter.com/VzTQ9LoYCx — Jay Tisdale (@JayTisdale5) January 17, 2022