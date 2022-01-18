Cleveland Browns player arrested after caught nude at a school

The Cleveland Browns’ troubled defensive lineman, Malik Dowell, has been arrested after he allegedly walked naked into a children’s learning center in Florida on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

McDowell was also reportedly walking nude around a neighborhood before entering the school in Deerfield, Florida, about 45 miles north of Miami. Local police said McDowell then became belligerent and violent with authorities when they tried to detain the 6-foot-6, 300-pound player.

Local station WPLG stated that surveillance cameras confirm that McDowell, 25, walked into the class naked while it was in session. He then reportedly unleashed a violent attack that allegedly left a deputy “dazed” and with a bruised eye.

McDowell is being charged with aggravated battery of an officer, resisting arrest, and public exposure.

“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Browns said in a statement obtained by the news station. “We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Unfortunately, this is not McDowell’s first entanglement with the legal system.

After being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he got into a steady succession of incidents that derailed his career. Just before training camp in 2017, McDowell got into an ATV accident and was placed on the non-football injury list. He was also arrested twice afterward for driving while intoxicated and another for disorderly conduct.

Then in February 2019, McDowell was charged with resisting arrest, operating a vehicle while under the influence and assault. In April of 2019, he was arrested on charges relating to the possession of stolen property.