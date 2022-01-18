Fans say Blue Ivy is carbon copy of Beyoncé after photo with Jay-Z (video)

Blue Ivy Carter is remarkable in her effortless ability to steal the spotlight even while sitting quietly at America’s favorite sporting event in Los Angeles – and despite the fact that the 10-year-old didn’t say or do anything.

The daughter of pop culture celebutantes Beyoncé and Jay-Z accompanied her father to Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Ram and the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in suburban Inglewood.

Once Jay’s and Blue’s faces were flashed on the TV screen, fans marveled over how she looked like a carbon copy of her mother, Queen Bey.

One person said in the comments section that “Blue is Beyoncé all over again.”

Another penned, “Literally a splitting image of both parents! So beautiful.”

A third person added: “Blue has such a cool personality … laid back and dresses appropriately for her age. So refreshing.”

And the laurels kept coming for Blue:

“She grown 😂 I thought that was Beyoncé.”

“ Literally a splitting image of both parents! So beautiful 😍 ..”

Literally a splitting image of both parents! So beautiful “ She fly af.”

She fly af.” “She so d— cool man 😩😍..”

“ She so pretty 🥺

As fans have seen, Jay has taken Blue on multiple major sporting events and awards programs, often without the wondrous wifey in tow.

Hov explained on LeBron James’ cable series “The Shop: Uninterrupted” that he loves being a father.

“It’s amazing. It’s a very grounding thing,” Jay said.

“I didn’t learn how to swim until Blue was born. There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship. If she ever fell in the water and I couldn’t get her, I couldn’t even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That’s it. That was the beginning of our relationship.”