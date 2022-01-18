How the Black community can order COVID tests free today

Free at-home COVID-19 tests are now available to all Americans.

Every home in the United States is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests. Orders will ship within seven to 12 days. The record number of positive cases in America seems to have finally peaked. On Jan. 14, there were over 900,000 positive cases in America, according to the New York Times. On Jan. 17, there were over 790,000 positive cases.

Rapid antigen, not PCR tests, are available to order. Results will be available within 30 minutes and work whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms. These tests are referred to as self-tests or over-the-counter tests.

The tests are recommended when you experience symptoms like fever, sore throat, runny nose, loss of taste or smell, or if you’ve been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 within the previous five days. It’s also recommended to test if you’re gathering with a group of people — especially those at risk of severe disease that may not have been up to date on their vaccines.

Tests can be ordered on https://www.covidtests.gov/.