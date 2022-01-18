Key Glock mentions Young Dolph on new song ‘Proud’ (video)

It has been three months since Young Dolph was shot and killed outside of Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in South Memphis on Nov. 17. Three men have been arrested for the murder.

To honor the late rapper, an album will be released on Jan. 21 by his label Paper Route Empire, called Long Live Dolph. One of the songs has already been released featuring Key Glock, who is Dolph’s cousin and Paper Route Empire label mate.

In the song “Proud,” Glock speaks on the loss of Dolph.

“I lost my dog, I lost my man, won’t lie, I’m really lost inside,” Glock raps. “I can get it back in blood but still, I can’t get back the time, and f— that humble s—, let’s go, you know I’m spazzing out about mine. I got Dolph looking down on me, I know that n—- proud.”

Key Glock Releases New “Proud” Video, Dedicated To Young Dolph 🙏🏾🐬 pic.twitter.com/ICElu0qD2M — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) January 18, 2022

Dolph signed Glock to Paper Route Empire in 2017, and they were able to make two collab projects that are a part of their Dum & Dummer series.