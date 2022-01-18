New date and location set for the 2022 Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards have been rescheduled for April 3 in Las Vegas.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for Jan. 31 in Los Angeles but is now set to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, inside of the MGM Grand hotel.

Harvey Mason Jr, the CEO of the Recording Academy, said: “We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show.

“From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the Grammy Awards and the Academy’s mission.”

The organizers of the event have also confirmed that comedian Trevor Noah will still host the upcoming show.

Earlier this month, the Grammy Awards were postponed due to the threat posed by the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

