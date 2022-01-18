Pete Davidson hires security after Ye West allegedly threatens him

Comedian Pete Davidson, who must have stoked Ye West’s emotions when he began dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, has reportedly hired security after West threatened him in a song.

West just dropped a heat-seeking single with The Game called “Eazy” in which the 44-year-old “Jesus Walks” emcee said he wanted to “beat Pete Davidson’s a–”

Davidson, a former longtime staff member of “Saturday Night Live” began courting Kardashian not long after she filed for divorce from West in the fall of 2021.

“Pete isn’t worried about Kanye, but he is concerned about the massive fanbase that Kanye has. His devoted followers listen to his songs and act upon them. That’s why Pete is now using security,” OK magazine reports.

“Until recently, Pete never had security with him when he was out and about, even when he was engaged to [singer] Ariana Grande. But dating Kim is a totally different level of fame,” the insider pointed out. “Pete is now a superstar, which comes with a price. As much as he still wants to be low-key and hang with his friends, the reality of his situation has changed.”

West, who can be temperamental and irascible in the best of circumstances, has already gone public with the fact that he believes Kardashian tried to keep him from his daughter’s birthday party. He credited fellow rapper Travis Scott and Kardashian’s step-sister, Kylie Jenner, with giving him the address so that he could join his daughter’s birthday bash.

With Ye truly believing that Kardashian is trying to keep their children from him, the fact that she is now dating Davidson cannot be helping to calm the storms in West’s head.