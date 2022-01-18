Steve Harvey shares how he really feels about Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey thinks Michael B. Jordan is a “really good guy.”

The 34-year-old actor is dating Steve’s 25-year-old daughter Lori, and Steve admits that he’s “pulling” for Michael after he made a really good impression on his family.

But, he joked: “At the same time, I got my eye on him. I can’t whoop him, but if he ever turn around, I’m going to knock his a– out.”

Steve, 65, discussed his daughter’s high-profile romance during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” when he revealed that Jordan is a good gift-giver.

He shared: “That’s why I like him. That boy come through. He [is] trying to impress the family. I’m a father, so he bought me this big 100 [pack] cigar box of the most hard-to-get cigars. One hundred of them in this big box and he gave that to me.”

Jordan was similarly generous with Steve’s wife, Marjorie.

