Cardi B will pay funeral costs for New York fire victims

Cardi B has vowed to cover the funeral costs for the many victims in the tragic apartment fire in the Bronx borough of New York on Jan 9. 2021.

Seventeen people perished, including nine children, when a space heater ignited an inferno that quickly swept through the building. Fire officials determined that most of the victims died of smoke inhalation.

Cardi, 29, who was born and bred in the same borough, said in a statement to CNN that “I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still.

“So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” Cardi said. “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

The Invasion of Privacy rapper has partnered with The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City to ensure that the families of all the victims have their expenses taken care of and “that the final wishes for their loved ones were met.”