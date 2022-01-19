Wack 100 claims Master P is broke

Wack 100 once again stirred up the pot with some of his inflammable hot takes. This time, the reputed music manager and gang member told listeners that Master P is, in fact, broke.

The Los Angeles-reared music boss, whose real name is Cash Jones, 43, went onto the social media app Clubhouse, and chucked several verbal bombs at Master P, 54, by claiming that the federal government owns his masters and that he subsequently nosedived into financial ruin.

He said Master P “doesn’t have 20 percent of Nick Cannon’s money.” Apparently, Master P had made some public suggestions about how multi-hyphenate entertainer Nick Cannon should be managing his money.

“First of all, he don’t own his masters, they took them 18 years ago. You think this n—- be selling noodles? The feds took his catalog, bro. Nick Cannon got real money, for real. Real, real money. I’m like, ‘How is [Master P] talking to this n—- about what he doing and you ain’t nowhere in place, my n—-. You can’t even stand with this man on a bad day. Who is you, bro, to be telling this n—- about his business decisions and your business decisions ain’t been right for damn near 20 years!?”

Wack also roared when a Clubhouse user compared Master P to fellow New Orleans native Bryan “Birdman” Williams, aka “Baby,” the founder of Cash Money.

“P ain’t never been Baby. P has never in his life had the kind of money Baby had,” Wack said.

Wack’s statements are in stark contrast to the report in Forbes in 2021. The esteemed financial magazine listed Master P as the seventh richest rapper in the world with a net worth of around $200 million for the fiscal year 2022.

Master P has yet to publicly respond to Wack’s pronouncements.