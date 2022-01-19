Wendy Williams has trouble recognizing people, other disturbing health issues

As celebrity hosts continue to fill in for Wendy Williams, her medical and mental condition has deteriorated further than the public realizes, the New York Post‘s Page Six column reports.

The outlet reports that the daytime talk show queen has had trouble recognizing some staff members of her eponymous show. She also occasionally has to be helped to eat her food and get dressed.

“The truth is a lot of the stories that you are hearing about Wendy are true and they are coming straight from the staff,” an inside source told Page Six. The flamboyant gossip spewer was recently seen wearing a Versace bathrobe and socks leaving a doctor’s appointment.

Williams’ rep, Howard Bragman, explained to Page Six that “the health issues are inaccurate and any speculation about her not returning to the show is just that: speculation.”

Questions about Williams’ physical health and mental stability continue to arise among her vast fan base as she has not returned to the show since she was scheduled to premiere the new season in August 2021. Six months later, there is still no word about when Williams will return.

Fat Joe and Remy Ma hosted the first week of January, with actor Michael Rapaport taking over in week two. Comedians Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell have been filling in for week three, while Sherri Shepherd is scheduled to close out the final week of the month.

Meanwhile, there are reported rumblings among the remaining staff, the newspaper reports.

“The remaining staff speak amongst themselves. But a lot of the stories going around do have some truth to them. A lot of the staff have already left so [the ones who remain] do not feel like they still have loyalty to Wendy,” according to the source.

