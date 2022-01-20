50 Cent still making jokes about Teairra Mari owing him money

50 Cent and Teairra Mari have been locked in an ongoing feud, and that probably won’t change until 50 Cent gets the money she owes him.

In 2019, Mari took 50 Cent to court over revenge porn allegations involving her ex-boyfriend, but things were flipped when she found herself hit with a judgment instead. The judge said that Mari would have to be responsible for 50 Cent’s legal fees that added up to $30,000, and Mari immediately said that she didn’t have the money.

The two have gone back and forth on social media since then, with Mari even making a song titled “I Ain’t Got It.”

50 Cent has gone as far as trying to add an extra $100 plus interest to the $30,000, which seems like he’s just trying to troll Mari at this point.

It’s now 2022 and 50 Cent is still trolling and asking for his money, as he recently posted a picture on Instagram of Mari in court. The caption says “Remember this, Smh she better give me my money, before it start to feel like she went to college and her student loans catching up with her.”

If Mari wants him to stop playing with her name, the best thing for her to do is pay up.