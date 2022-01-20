 Skip to content

50 Cent still making jokes about Teairra Mari owing him money

By Malik Brown | Jan 20, 2022

Singer Teairra Mari (Image source: Instagram – @misstmari)

50 Cent and Teairra Mari have been locked in an ongoing feud, and that probably won’t change until 50 Cent gets the money she owes him.


In 2019, Mari took 50 Cent to court over revenge porn allegations involving her ex-boyfriend, but things were flipped when she found herself hit with a judgment instead. The judge said that Mari would have to be responsible for 50 Cent’s legal fees that added up to $30,000, and Mari immediately said that she didn’t have the money.

The two have gone back and forth on social media since then, with Mari even making a song titled “I Ain’t Got It.”


50 Cent has gone as far as trying to add an extra $100 plus interest to the $30,000, which seems like he’s just trying to troll Mari at this point.

It’s now 2022 and 50 Cent is still trolling and asking for his money, as he recently posted a picture on Instagram of Mari in court. The caption says “Remember this, Smh she better give me my money, before it start to feel like she went to college and her student loans catching up with her.”

If Mari wants him to stop playing with her name, the best thing for her to do is pay up.

Category:
Tags: , , , , ,

Wack 100 claims Master P is broke

New date and location set for the 2022 Grammy Awards

Fans say Blue Ivy is carbon copy of Beyoncé after photo with Jay-Z (video)

Ne-Yo says quarantine saved his marriage

Cardi B shares plans for her next tattoo

T.I. believes nobody can make better music than him


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.