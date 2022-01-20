Bill Cosby documentary claims people knew he was a sex predator (video)

An explosive new documentary claims many people knew for decades that Bill Cosby was allegedly a serial sexual predator.

Filmmaker W. Kamau Bell is debuting the four-part documentary, “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” at the Sundance Film Festival this week.

Bell, who won an Emmy Award for hosting the CNN show “United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell,” will premiere the documentary on Showtime on Jan. 30, 2022.

“Do not edit this: A lot of people knew,” actress and Cosby accuser Eden Tirl said while pointing at the camera in the trailer. “Because you can’t do what he did unless you have other people supporting what you’re doing.”

The documentary series pledges to “explore the complex story of Cosby’s life and work, weighing his actions against his indisputable global influence through interviews with comedians, cultural commentators, journalists and women who share their most personal, harrowing encounters with Cosby. Through archival footage, Cosby reveals who he may have been all along — the antithesis of the principled, public figure who became a hero, not only to African American people but to all people,” the statement reads according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The documentary will also explore the meteoric rise of Cosby into an American institution, and then his spectacular fall from grace after accusations of assaulting as many as 60 women over the course of several decades.

Check out the trailer to the Showtime documentary below: