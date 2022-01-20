Moneybagg Yo’s girlfriend wants another woman in their relationship

Ari Fletcher has been in the news the past few weeks, after being dropped by “Savage X Fenty” for her outlandish comments about wanting Moneybagg Yo to pull out a gun on her when she tries to leave the relationship.

Now, it looks like she’s stirring the pot again with her comments on a recent podcast, and she dropped Moneybagg Yo in the middle of it.

During an appearance on Angel Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast, Fletcher says she would like to explore a relationship with another woman, while still dating Moneybagg Yo.

“I’m really into girls,” Fletcher said on the podcast. “On my own, like, I don’t have threesomes because that’s what he wants to do. Like, that’s what I want to do. I really like women, I’m into women. I’ve dated … I’ve been in a real relationship with a girl for three years and had sex with numerous women.”

Fletcher then goes on to say she’s strongly considering adding another woman to their relationship, but she doesn’t want Moneybagg Yo to catch feelings.

“I want to be the girlfriend, and she’s my girlfriend, and just fun for him. I don’t want him to like her for real unless it’s sexual,” she said.