Nakia Dillard is inspiring the younger generation through his school

Nakia Dillard is an actor and author based in Philadelphia who has appeared in numerous films and television shows. His Aikan Performing Arts school in Philadelphia provides high-quality performing arts training to youth and adults. Since its inception in 2009, the school has reached over 1,000 students in the Philadelphia area.

Dillard talks with rolling out about his acting career, inspiring the younger generation through his school, and tips for people wanting to get into acting.