Actress KJ Smith of the hit BET show “Sistas” shared her thoughts on season four and what fans can expect. She expressed how it was a joy to be a part of a show that maintains such a great viewing audience that tunes in every week. Smith also let us in on her new role as Palomar in the upcoming season two of “Raising Kanan.” “Sistas” is now on BET and “Raising Kanan” premieres on Starz in July 2022.