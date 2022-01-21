 Skip to content

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker’s playoff status up in the air following arrest

By Malik Brown | Jan 21, 2022

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested on Jan. 19, 2022, in a misdemeanor criminal damage case.


Gay’s agents say that the football player was visiting his son when he got into an argument with the child’s mother. Gay allegedly damaged a vacuum cleaner, wall and door frame. No one was injured during the altercation.

Gay was released from the Johnson County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond and pleaded not guilty to the charges.


Gay was not at football practice on Thursday, and the Chiefs assistant coach was asked about his status for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

“I’ll leave that up to Andy [head coach Andy Reid],” defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said.

Gay’s agents speculated that the linebacker will have to pay a fine and replace the vacuum cleaner.

 

