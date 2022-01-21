Why Sherry Washington says having an art collection can benefit your family

Sherry Washington is the CEO and founder of Sherry Arts LLC (SARTS), a company with 34 years of experience in art marketing. Their mission is to present quality art to the community. They have represented some of the most innovative artists in America. Some of these include the late Benny Andres, Gilda Snowden, Shirley Woodson, Jocelyn Rainey, and many more.

How do you suggest people go about starting a collection?

I started my collection by interviewing some of the wonderful artists in the country. I think you need to revisit galleries, visit museums, and really and truly start collecting the best you can afford. Buy original, if you can, but stick to trained professional artists. Benny Andrews, our renowned artist, who is now deceased once told me, “The best way to collect art is to buy good art.”

It doesn’t have to be by famous artists, you can take on things by just collecting the best art and also finding a trusted curator. You have to read and you have to use your mind. I was born with a good eye, and I trust my eye. I believe that once you start collecting it becomes a real passion. It becomes part of your life party, your existence, your history, your legacy, who you are, and who you would like to be. It’s just fun and it takes you all over the world.

