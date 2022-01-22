Martina Marie is not Megan Thee Stallion, and that’s OK

Martina Marie’s new single “Daddy” played through Dezyna House of Productions in downtown Atlanta on Jan. 15, 2022.

The artist eventually walked into the venue rocking a silver jacket over a plain white tee, a blue bucket hat to match her blue bag and a “1501” chain. Marie was part of a trio of 1501 Certified Entertainment affiliates who were part of a media event. The other two guests were D-Raww and label CEO Carl Crawford. Recently, she’s performed at events and conducted interviews while staying active on social media in an effort to promote herself.

With the track record of the 1501 label, these could very well be the last few days before she becomes a major star in 2022.

“I feel really good about this year,” Marie told rolling out. “I just have so much stuff I want to give [to] everybody. I’m giving good music, good vibes. I’m just bringing a lot of me, and a lot of people don’t know me, so that’s a good thing. [It] means everybody’s in for a surprise.”

Crawford, a former MLB All-Star, began the 1501 label after he retired from baseball in 2016. In 2018, his artist Megan Thee Stallion burst onto the scene, eventually becoming one of the biggest artists in music. After going to court with Megan over details in her contract, the label added its second artist, Erica Banks, whose single “Buss It” was a social media phenomenon. Crawford was mentored as a music executive by J. Prince, the man who introduced Drake to Lil Wayne.

With Marie being the newest female artist Crawford is pushing, there are inevitable Megan Thee Stallion comparisons. She said she’s not concerned about it.

Continue reading on the next page.