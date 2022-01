This week’s new releases include Bernardine Evaristo’s unconventional memoir Manifesto: On Never Giving Up; Angela Y. Davis’s collaboration with others speaking on abolition feminism in Abolition. Feminism. Now; Kimberly Jones’ breakdown of economic and social injustices in How We Can Win; and Zora Neale Hurston’s comprehensive collection of essays in You Don’t Know Us Negroes and Other Essays.