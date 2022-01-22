‘When the Reckoning Comes’ captures the horrors of a plantation wedding

The story begins in a small, segregated, Southern town called Kipsen. Mira is friends with Jesse, her secret love, and Celine, who disgraced their town by being the only White girl with Black friends. Stories flood their ears of the eerie Woodsman Plantation, saying the souls of the tortured slaves haunt the land. One day, Jesse persuades Mira to visit the plantation to see the notorious setting with their own eyes. What started as an innocent act of curiosity quickly ended with Jesse being arrested for murder and Mira holding onto the secrets of what she witnessed that day. Mira leaves Kipsen in an attempt to forget the past and put it all behind her.

Ten years later, Celine is having her wedding at the Woodsman Plantation, which has been transformed into a luxury vacation resort. Despite its fancy upgrade, the Woodsman Plantation remains a staple of its oppressive, racist history. Upon Mira’s return, she’s deeply unsettled by the horrifyingly realistic reenactments, antebellum-themed drinks, and the nearly all-Black staff.

As the weekend unfolds, Mira, Jesse, and Celine are forced to acknowledge their history together and save themselves from what is to come.

