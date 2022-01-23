Dionne Warwick was starstruck when she met Sidney Poitier

Dionne Warwick felt starstruck when she first met Sidney Poitier.

The iconic actor died on Jan. 6, 2022, at the age of 94, and the 81-year-old singer recalled her first encounter with the Hollywood star on the streets of New York City.

During an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Warwick joked: “I stalked him! I was coming out of a recording studio on 54th Street, and the [music] group came around the corner. And in front of me was walking this regal, gorgeous man, and I broke rank. I left my girls and I started following him.”

Asked if she sprinted after the legendary actor, Warwick explained: “I did. I actually stopped him. Right at the corner, right here, at the

corner of 54th and Broadway, he stopped. And you know, there are no shops on Broadway between 54th and 53 Street, and I’m looking in the air, acting stupid.”

Warwick was initially lost for words when she came face-to-face with the Oscar-winning star.

Continue reading on the next page.