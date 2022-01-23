 Skip to content

LeBron James buys mom a luxury whip after making NBA history (video)

By Terry Shropshire | Jan 23, 2022

LeBron James (Image source: Instagram – @kingjames)

Suffice it to say that LeBron James has been in a really good mood as of late. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar bought his mother, Gloria James, an early birthday present, a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV.


The matriarch, whose birthday is on Feb. 4, 2022, showed off the wondrous whip on her Instagram page, presumably from her home in suburban Akron, Ohio, the city where James was born.

The birthday present comes on the heels of several major milestones accomplished by the megastar son. On Jan. 20, 2022, King James became the first person in NBA history to ever score more than 30,000 points, grab over 10,000 rebounds and dish out more than 9,000 assists in a career.


It would have been better had the Lakers (21-22 record) not been vanquished by the inferior Indiana Pacers on that same night, 111-104, but the milestone was lauded by the Lakers and the NBA.

Moreover, despite being in his 19th season, James remains the NBA’s most popular player, as evidenced by James leading the voting for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. He is well ahead of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry by over 700K votes, 6.8M to 6.1M.

In addition to all of that, James pushes out more merchandise than his upper-tier peers as he has the game’s bestselling jersey, again leading second-place Curry.

King James is also having an MVP-type season despite all that ails the Lakers. He is the second-leading scorer with 29 points a game, just behind the leader Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, who is averaging 29.3 PPG.

