LeBron James buys mom a luxury whip after making NBA history (video)

Suffice it to say that LeBron James has been in a really good mood as of late. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar bought his mother, Gloria James, an early birthday present, a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV.

The matriarch, whose birthday is on Feb. 4, 2022, showed off the wondrous whip on her Instagram page, presumably from her home in suburban Akron, Ohio, the city where James was born.

The birthday present comes on the heels of several major milestones accomplished by the megastar son. On Jan. 20, 2022, King James became the first person in NBA history to ever score more than 30,000 points, grab over 10,000 rebounds and dish out more than 9,000 assists in a career.

36,319 PTS

10,002 REB

9,908 AST LeBron James is first player in NBA history with 30K PTS, 10K REB and 9K AST 👑 pic.twitter.com/znmO1Vx4nL — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2022

It would have been better had the Lakers (21-22 record) not been vanquished by the inferior Indiana Pacers on that same night, 111-104, but the milestone was lauded by the Lakers and the NBA.

LeBron James is the only 27000/7000/7000

28000/8000/8000

29000/9000/9000

30000/10000/9000

31000/10000/9000

32000/10000/9000

33000/10000/9000

34000/10000/9000

35000/10000/9000

36000/10000/9000 player in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/uYbupYCFMj — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 20, 2022

Moreover, despite being in his 19th season, James remains the NBA’s most popular player, as evidenced by James leading the voting for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. He is well ahead of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry by over 700K votes, 6.8M to 6.1M.

LeBron James now leads the NBA in the latest fan returns for NBA All-Star Voting presented by Tissot, which concludes this Saturday, Jan. 22. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan and James continue to be the top vote-getters at their respective position groups. pic.twitter.com/LBIU5BamC6 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 20, 2022

In addition to all of that, James pushes out more merchandise than his upper-tier peers as he has the game’s bestselling jersey, again leading second-place Curry.

King James is also having an MVP-type season despite all that ails the Lakers. He is the second-leading scorer with 29 points a game, just behind the leader Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, who is averaging 29.3 PPG.