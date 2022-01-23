What Ye West is demanding from Netflix

Ye West is accustomed to getting what he wants.

This time, West has demanded final approval of his upcoming Netflix documentary.

The 44-year-old rap star used Instagram to call for “final edit and approval” of the documentary, “Jeen-Yuhs,” which is due to premiere at the virtual Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform: “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix.”

West explained that he wants to control his “own image.”

He wrote online: “Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.”

Clarence “Coodie” Simmons, who directed the film with Chike Ozah, has already responded to West’s demands.

He told the New York Post newspaper: “We’re still trying to work things out with Kanye and his team.”